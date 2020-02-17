Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: PUMA Private Sale, adidas Flash Sale, Backcountry, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off running shoes, apparel, more from $13
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles from just $30 + free shipping
- adidas President’s Day Sale offers up to extra 40% off: Ultraboosts, more
- Backcountry’s Travel Sale takes extra 20% off The North Face, Osprey, more
- Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Express takes 40% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale w/ deals from $24
- FRYE boots, dress shoes, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Old Navy offers 35% off your purchase at checkout + 50% off all dresses
- J.Crew takes up to an extra 60% off sale styles + 30% off sitewide
- TOMS offers up to 60% off with code BYEWINTER at checkout during its End of Season Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Brother’s iPhone-enabled label maker returns to Amazon low at $30 (Save 40%)
- eBay takes 15% off tech, home goods, and more during its Presidents’ Day sale
- Vitamix Explorian pro-grade blender is $190 in today Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)
- Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT tool sale of 2020 so far starts at $14
- Babygenics 2-Pack Daily Lotion for just $12 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)
