So long ink! Amazon offers Canon laser printers from $70 (Reg. up to $150)

- Feb. 17th 2020 4:33 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser All-in-One (MF264dw) for $99 shipped. Matched at Adorama. That’s $50 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This printer is ready to churn out up to 30-pages per minute with the first turning up in around 5-seconds. Support for AirPrint is in tow, paving the way for native support on both iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Canon imageCLASS Laser Printer (LBP6230dw) for $69.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in years. This model sports a more compact design but forfeits the all-in-one functionality found in the deal above. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Now that you’ve scored a printer, it’s time to stock up on paper. A whopping 4,000-sheets of Amazon’s in-house Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper is $26. Going this route will likely alleviate the need to buy more paper for years to come.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO features:

  • Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute
  • Supports mobile solutions, including Apple AirPrint
  • Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection
  • 5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
