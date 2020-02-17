So long ink! Amazon offers Canon laser printers from $70 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser All-in-One (MF264dw) for $99 shipped. Matched at Adorama. That’s $50 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This printer is ready to churn out up to 30-pages per minute with the first turning up in around 5-seconds. Support for AirPrint is in tow, paving the way for native support on both iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Canon imageCLASS Laser Printer (LBP6230dw) for $69.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in years. This model sports a more compact design but forfeits the all-in-one functionality found in the deal above. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Now that you’ve scored a printer, it’s time to stock up on paper. A whopping 4,000-sheets of Amazon’s in-house Multipurpose Copy Printer Paper is $26. Going this route will likely alleviate the need to buy more paper for years to come.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO features:

Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute

Supports mobile solutions, including Apple AirPrint

Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection

5-Line, black and white LCD for easy navigation

