Up your gaming rig with Cooler Master’s AiO Liquid Cooler: $88 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MasterLiquid All-in-One CPU Cooler (ML240R) for $87.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $115, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re still using an air cooler on your desktop, then it’s time to upgrade. This cooler is perfect for mild overclocking and will look fantastic in any system. It allows you to simplify your setup, giving you the benefits of water cooling without having to do a custom loop. Rated 3.9/5 stars from hundreds of custom PC builders.

Prefer air cooling? I know I do, it’s just so simple and works fantastic. The be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is one of the best air coolers on the market, and what I chose to use in my last custom build. It’s under $75 shipped, so it saves you a few bucks while still performing quite well for most applications.

For a nicer-looking cooler, check out NZXT’s latest. It sports a built-in screen so you can see things like temps, gifs, and more in a super simple way. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes ranging from 240mm to 360mm, so be sure to give it a look.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid AIO CPU Cooler features:

240 millimeter Radiator low: profile dual chamber addressable RGB pump with dual addressable RGB fans for push and pull air flow; Air flow: 66.7 CFM; Noise level:30.0 decibels

Addressable RGB fans and pump: Color option can be controlled through Cooler Master software centimeter Plus

Removable pump cap: never worry about installing the pump upside down; Pop out the cap and place it; Done.Pump Noise Level < 15 dBA

