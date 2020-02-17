Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Eastbay is offering 25% off orders of $99 or more with promo code RUN25 at checkout. You can score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Shoes are on sale for $97 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes have a sleek design to keep you quick on your feet and it has a breathable material for added comfort. These shoes also come in an array of color options and are available in a women’s option for $105. Find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit that’s marked down to $82. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. This style is great for workouts, walking, casual events, and more. They’re also lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!