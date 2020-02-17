Enhance your streaming setup with Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini at 20% off + more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering some notable deals on Elgato game streaming gear. You can score the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped, down from the regular $100. This model is currently fetching $91 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we did see it go for less over the 2019 holiday season, today’s offer is matching the 2020 low. Designed to allow streamers to customize their setups with six programmable macro keys to meet specific needs. From launching multiple actions per key to integration with all the major streaming platforms, each of the six buttons can also be personalized with custom icons and animated gifs using simple drag and drop actions. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More Elgato deals and details below.

While it might not be the pricey 4K60 model which sells for $240+, we also spotted a notable deal on the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S today as well. GameStop is offering it for $119.99 shipped, which is well under the $150 Amazon listing and the best we can find. This game capture device can record at 1080p with 60fps and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,100 Amazon customers.

However, if you’re looking to take it up another notch, we also still have Elgato’s Stream Deck XL matching the Amazon all-time low at $200 shipped. And be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best podcasting/streaming audio gear out there.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini:

Stream Deck Mini packs the same punch as Stream Deck – in an ultra-compact packagethat’s easier on your pocket.6 fully customizable LCD keys poised to trigger unlimited actions. One-touch tactile operation.Instant visual feedback. Advanced yet easy-to-use software. Traditionally this level of studiocontrol was exclusive to mainstream entertainment broadcasters. Now, it’s at your fingertips.So you can maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: your audience.

