Express takes 40% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale w/ deals from $24

The Express Long Weekend Sale offers 40% off sitewide including denim, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Classic Straight Medium Wash Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them for $53. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and the straight hem makes them easy to roll for a fashionable look. The medium wash makes it easy to dress them up or down too. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Textured Pointed Toe Mules are another standout and they’re marked down to $24. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $40. They’re also extremely versatile and will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, or slacks alike.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!