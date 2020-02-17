This portable jump starter is a traveling must at $49.50 (40% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Car Jump Starter/Portable Battery for $49.59 shipped with the code N9EX9Q5M at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is nearly 40% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever suffered from a dead battery, this is a crucial travel accessory. It has the power to jump-start vehicles with up to a 8.0L gas engine, making it compatible with just about every car on the market. Plus, it doubles as a portable battery to recharge your iPhone or iPad when on-the-go, giving it a dual purpose. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the jumpstart capabilities to save big. Anker’s PowerCore 5000 Portable Battery is available for $16.50 Prime shipped. It’s got enough juice to recharge your iPhone easily, though it won’t be powering a vehicle anytime soon.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this low-cost protective case to keep everything together. It’s just $14 Prime shipped and is built specifically to fit this portable jump starter.

GOOLOO Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: The powerful GOOLOO GP1500 Jump Pack has enough power (1500A peak current) to jump start most vehicles on the road! (up to 8.0L gas or 6.0L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, lawn mowers, snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

