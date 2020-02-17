Knock out your taxes today: H&R Federal and State Tax Prep for Mac/PC for $22

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2019 with 4% Refund Bonus Offer for $22.49 as both Mac and PC downloads. That’s half off of list price, $10 going rate and tied with the second-lowest price we’ve seen. As a bonus, Amazon offers an extra 4% refund via Amazon gift card and easy import from H&R Block. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
H&R Block Tax Software Features:
- Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing
- One state program download included – a $39.95 value
- Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions
- Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement
- Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, last year’s personal tax return
- Free live product help via chat – or get tax help from a tax expert for a fee
- Help Center has more than 13,000 articles, frequently asked questions, and tips in case you get stuck while preparing your taxes
- Must allocate all or a portion of Federal refund to Amazon.com Gift Card to receive 4% Refund Bonus
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel