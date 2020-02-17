Kershaw’s RJ Tactical pocket knife is down to just $17 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw RJ Tactical 3-inch Folding Pocket Knife for $17.21 Prime shipped. Down over 30% from its regular going rate, this is within $0.50 of its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a new pocket knife, Kershaw is a fantastic brand to check out. I’ve used Kershaw knives for years and absolutely love the quality they bring to the table. High-end steel, robust parts, and rugged builds are all found here. Plus, the company backs up its knives with a lifetime warranty should anything malfunction or break under normal wear and tear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if the Kershaw namesake doesn’t tempt you, then opt for MTech’s pocket knife instead. It’s under $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and serves a similar function. Just keep in mind that the build materials likely won’t be quite as nice here, and there’s no lifetime warranty to back up any potential issues.

More of a multi-tool fan? Well, our roundup has the best options to check out with prices starting at just $5, so be sure to give that a look.

Kershaw RJ Tactical Pocket Knife features:

Flipper makes knife opening easy in any type of tactical setting

Patented SpeedSafe Assisted Opening helps open the knife with ease and ultimate user safety

Liner Lock keeps knife open during use with a lock bar that slides in place behind the blade for safety and security

The blade’s black-oxide finish keeps the knife from rusting, resists weird and corrosion, provides a sleek look and makes the blade easy to clean

The 3-postion pocketclip offers carrying flexibility and numerous options for storing and concealing the knife with ease

