Kershaw’s RJ Tactical pocket knife is down to just $17 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw RJ Tactical 3-inch Folding Pocket Knife for $17.21 Prime shipped. Down over 30% from its regular going rate, this is within $0.50 of its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a new pocket knife, Kershaw is a fantastic brand to check out. I’ve used Kershaw knives for years and absolutely love the quality they bring to the table. High-end steel, robust parts, and rugged builds are all found here. Plus, the company backs up its knives with a lifetime warranty should anything malfunction or break under normal wear and tear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Now, if the Kershaw namesake doesn’t tempt you, then opt for MTech’s pocket knife instead. It’s under $11 Prime shipped at Amazon and serves a similar function. Just keep in mind that the build materials likely won’t be quite as nice here, and there’s no lifetime warranty to back up any potential issues.
More of a multi-tool fan? Well, our roundup has the best options to check out with prices starting at just $5, so be sure to give that a look.
Kershaw RJ Tactical Pocket Knife features:
- Flipper makes knife opening easy in any type of tactical setting
- Patented SpeedSafe Assisted Opening helps open the knife with ease and ultimate user safety
- Liner Lock keeps knife open during use with a lock bar that slides in place behind the blade for safety and security
- The blade’s black-oxide finish keeps the knife from rusting, resists weird and corrosion, provides a sleek look and makes the blade easy to clean
- The 3-postion pocketclip offers carrying flexibility and numerous options for storing and concealing the knife with ease
