Score NERF’s N-Strike Elite Trilogy Blaster + a $10 Walmart gift card for $25

Walmart is offering the NERF N-Strike Elite Trilogy DS-15 Blaster along with a $10 eGift Card for $24.88 with free in-store pickup. Note: In order to redeem the discounted price, you’ll need to scroll about halfway down the page and click “Add All To Cart.” Normally $35 for the blaster alone, this bundle gives you $45 in total value and is a match for our last mention. If you’re looking to win just about any NERF battle, this is the perfect blaster for it. There’s five shell storage departments on the back, which makes it super simple to carry extra ammo into battle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the NERF N-Strike Elite Disruptor. It’s available for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon and it’s the perfect sidearm to take into battle with you.

However, with your savings, be sure to grab this 30-pack of NERF N-Strike Darts. You can grab it for just $6 Prime shipped, ensuring that you’ll have plenty of ammo to last the entire fight.

NERF N-Strike Elite Trilogy DS-15 Blaster features:

The Trilogy DS-15 toy blaster has ejecting shells to heat up your Nerf dart-blasting action! Unleash a triple-dart blast with this Nerf blaster that shoots 3 darts at once from each shell. When you prime to fire again, the spent shell automatically ejects from the blaster. This N-Strike Elite blaster holds 1 shell at a time and can store 5 shells in the stock for fast reloading. The blaster comes with 5 shells and 15 Official Nerf Elite darts, enough to fill all 5 shells.

