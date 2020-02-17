Enjoy AirPlay 2 + Dolby Atmos with Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver: $264 ($215 off)

Newegg is currently offering the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for $264 shipped when applying code EMCDFGN26 at checkout. Normally selling for $479, it just dropped to $319, and is now down an extra $55. Today’s offer saves you $215, beats our previous mention by $16, and marks a new all-time low. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $115 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your kit.

While you’re upgrading your home theater, Sevenhugs’ Smart Remote X is definitely worth a look for cutting out the tedium of having remotes for every device. Right now it’s $80 off the regular price and marking a new all-time low.

Pioneer 7.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver features:

Enjoy 4K Ultra HD pass-through with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support via HDMI with the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It outputs up to 80W of power per channel at 8 ohms for room-filling sound and supports the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3-dimensional audio formats. MCACC sound optimization allows you to tailor the sound to your room’s specific acoustics.

