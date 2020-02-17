Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset can be yours for $130 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the Amazon all-time low. With THX Spatial Audio, you’ll be able to hear every detail of the game and the inclusion of Razer’s Hypersense technology provides “touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues.” Other notable features include a retractable microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 885 customers and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series, where we take a hands-on look at the headset. More below for more.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor’s mounts in our hands-on review. Should that option not do the trick, consider diving into our headphone stand buying guide for some additional recommendations.

Or if you want to improve an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset features:

Introducing the Razer Nari Ultimate, featuring Razer HyperSense — a wireless PC gaming headset equipped with intelligent haptic technology developed by Lofelt™ that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Haptics in gamepads today provide simple feedback and rumbling during key in-game events.

