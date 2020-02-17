Track your heart rate during workouts with the Wahoo TICKR, now $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor for $39.99 shipped. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting a super-accurate heart rate monitor to take with you on workouts, then this is a great option. While Apple Watch has it built-in, having it constantly monitor can kill your battery extremely fast, especially if you’re listening to music and tracking GPS at the same time. This monitor connects to your devices over Bluetooth or ANT+, ensuring that you’ll have a stable connection. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Update 2/17 @ 3:33 PM: BuyDig is offering the Garmin Vivofit 3 Activity Tracker for $34.99 shipped. Currently going for nearly $60 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more well-rounded? This activity tracker from LETSCOM is a great alternative. At $27.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it lets you keep tabs on steps taken, heart rate, and more. As with most multi-featured tools, this might not be quite as accurate as today’s lead deal when it comes to heart rate tracking, so do keep that in mind.

Need to workout while you sit at your desk and work? Well, Cubbi Jr. is a great option. It’s an under-desk elliptical, and we spotted it on sale for $185 right now. That’s over $60 off and is the best price you can get one for right now.

Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor features:

  • Personalized Heart Rate Training – workout efficiently – track and capture real-time heart rate, training zones and calories burned on your smartphone or tablet with compatible training apps.
  • Integrated with Bluetooth and ANT+, TICKR connects to smartphones, tablets, GPS watches and bike computers by Wahoo, Polar, Garmin, Apple and more.
  • Works with 50+ Smartphone Apps including Wahoo Fitness, Zwift, Runtastic, Runkeeper, UA Record, Endomondo, Peloton, Map My Run, Komoot and Nike Run Club

