AUKEY’s 2K USB webcam ups your streaming game for just $26 shipped (Reg. $40)

- Feb. 18th 2020 5:19 pm ET

Lucient US (99% positive lifetime feedback, an AUKEY affiliated seller) via Amazon is offering the AUKEY 2K USB Webcam for $25.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of around $40, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If your computer didn’t come with a webcam, or the image quality is below what you’d like it to be, then this is a great option for you. It records in 2K, which is higher than normal HD and even has a built-in microphone. Just plug it into a USB port on your computer and you’ll be ready to make video calls and record audio, it’s as simple as that. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should your computer not have a standard USB-A port, then you’ll want to grab a set of adapters. This 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C dongles is just $9 Prime shipped, using only a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

However, if you need more length on your USB cable instead of adapting it, then we have the solution for you. This 10-foot extension cable is yours for under $6 Prime shipped, giving you quite a bit of extra reach.

Aukey 2K Webcam features:

  • 2K Video: High-definition 2048 x 1536p resolution 3.2-megapixel webcam with 1/3″ CMOS image sensor and built-in microphone. Delivers sharp and smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings. Advanced H.264 compression technology enables fast and smooth video uploads and streams with less stress on the computer
  • Live Streaming & Recording: Stream and capture impressively detailed video combined with clear sound. Automatic low light adjustment keeps video clear in dimly lit rooms. Manual focus enables you to fine-tune focus and remain sharp up to 3 meters / 9.84 feet away; avoid the limits of fixed focus and the fuss of blurry & unreliable autofocus

