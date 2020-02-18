Blink XT2 is bundled with a Fire TV Stick for $100 (Reg. $130+)

- Feb. 18th 2020 7:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Blink XT2 Security Camera with a Fire TV Stick for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $130 for this bundle or more, with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Blink XT2 and Fire TV Stick are natural companions, allowing users the option to beam content directly from their cameras to the streaming stick. Includes an Alexa remote for easy access to various smart home controls, while Blink offers up to 2-years of battery life on a full charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Blink XT Fire TV Stick bundle features:

  • To set up, link both devices in the Alexa App (no Echo device required) and enable the Blink skill.
  • With your Blink XT2, enjoy an extended 2-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries with a combination of two-way talk, live view, and motion recording. Blink XT2 stands up to the elements. Place or mount it inside or outside for whole home security. Keep hundreds of clips stored up to a year with no monthly fees or service contract required.
  • With your Fire TV Stick, launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

