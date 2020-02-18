AirPrint and 36ppm speeds await in Brother’s AiO laser printer at $75.50, more

Staples is offering the Brother All-in-One Laser Printer (HL-L2395DW) for $75.57 shipped when adding a filler item and applying coupon code 27019 during checkout. That’s $54 off typical offers and nearly $25 in savings compared to Amazon’s sale price. Today’s deal beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With this printer’s support for AirPrint, you’ll be ready to natively print from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Built-in duplexing capabilities allow you to fully utilize each page by printing on both sides. Once it gets going, you’ll be able to crank out up to 36 pages per minute, keeping wait times to a minimum. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More printers on sale:

If none of the models here seem like the right fit, take a moment to peruse yesterday’s findings. There you will find a couple more Canon laser printers from $70.

Brother All-in-One Laser Printer features:

This new Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is conveniently equipped with a flatbed scan glass for quick copying and scanning. Mobile Device Compatibility – AirPrint, Google Cloud Print 2.0, Brother iPrint and Scan, Mopria, Cortado Workplace

