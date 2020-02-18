Cuisinart’s 7-Qt. Cast Iron Casserole drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable deals on kitchen favorites including juicers, knife sharpeners, dehydrators, meat thermometers, and much more. Everything ships free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. One standout from the sale is the Cuisinart 7-Qt. Cast Iron Oval Casserole for $59.99. Regularly up to $250, this model more realistically sells for between $95 and $120 at Amazon with today’s deal being $10 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This cast iron casserole dish provides “heat retention and even heat distribution” while the porcelain-coated exterior allows for rich, vibrant colors and added durability. It’s also safe for a multitude of heat sources including “induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops,” not mention your oven’s broiler. It is dishwasher-safe, large enough to feed the whole family, ships with a lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For comparison sake, today’s deal is on par with what Amazon charges for its 7.5-quart enameled cast iron dishes. But you could save some serious cash if you can get away with a smaller one. The AmazonBasics models that look nearly identical start at $40 shipped and carry even better ratings at 4+ stars from over 4,800 customers.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot kitchenware sale right here for deals starting from $18. While you will see a Brita offer in there, be sure to check out today’s Gold Box event first as you’ll find even more options available in there. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more.

Cuisinart 7-Qt. Cast Iron Oval Casserole:

Home chefs can explore different cooking methods – from searing or grilling in the pans to slow braising or simmering in the casseroles. With incredible heat retention and even heat distribution, these versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They also can go from oven to table and double as elegant serving pieces!

