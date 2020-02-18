Get fresh herbs all year with an Elite 360 AeroGarden for $75 (Reg. $142+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Aerogrow AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor garden for $74.95 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $180 at Walmart, Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Home Depot currently has them on sale for $142 right now. This stainless steel indoor garden will have you growing your own veggies and herbs all year round. It can keep up to six plants at a time that grow to heights of 12-inches. Everything to get started is included like the 20-watt grow light and a 6-pod seed kit with a couple kinds of basil, dill, parsley, mint, and enough plant nutrients for a “full season of growth.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on for today’s lead deal would be some extra AeroGarden seed pod kits. They sell for between $13 and $20 right now on Amazon and include everything from tomatoes, to salad greens and peppers, among other things. One healthy example would be the 3-pod Mixed Kale Seed Kit at $13.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional discounts on items for around the house including kitchenware, DIY tools, personal care products, and more.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest Elite 360 will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest Elite 360 has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!