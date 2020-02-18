Spruce up your office with Furinno’s Jaya Desk for $41.50 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya Writing Desk for $41.39 shipped. That’s about 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in more than a year. Once assembled, this desk provides a surface that measures 39.2-inches wide and 17.5-inches deep. This compact size will fit in all sorts of different rooms and provides plenty of space for those working from a MacBook, iPad, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to use when nabbing a MoKo Phone & Tablet Stand for $5. It’s built for devices with up to 11-inch screen sizes in mind, providing a wide range of use-cases. When not in use it can be collapsed into a “completely flat shape.”

If you haven’t had your fill of home goods deals yet, swing by our guide for a complete list. Some of the most recent items include three TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switches for $85 and a Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt for under $25.

Furinno Jaya Writing Desk features:

Simple stylish design. Large tabletop for exceptional writing experience

Fits in your space, fits on your budget.

Sturdy on flat surface. Easy assembly with instruction and hardware provided

