Spruce up your office with Furinno’s Jaya Desk for $41.50 at Amazon (Save 20%)

- Feb. 18th 2020 1:23 pm ET

$41.50
0

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya Writing Desk for $41.39 shipped. That’s about 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in more than a year. Once assembled, this desk provides a surface that measures 39.2-inches wide and 17.5-inches deep. This compact size will fit in all sorts of different rooms and provides plenty of space for those working from a MacBook, iPad, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to use when nabbing a MoKo Phone & Tablet Stand for $5. It’s built for devices with up to 11-inch screen sizes in mind, providing a wide range of use-cases. When not in use it can be collapsed into a “completely flat shape.”

If you haven’t had your fill of home goods deals yet, swing by our guide for a complete list. Some of the most recent items include three TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switches for $85 and a Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt for under $25.

Furinno Jaya Writing Desk features:

  • Simple stylish design. Large tabletop for exceptional writing experience
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget.
  • Sturdy on flat surface. Easy assembly with instruction and hardware provided

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$41.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Furinno

About the Author