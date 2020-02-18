These 60W LED bulbs turn on at sunset and off at sunrise for $8.50 each

- Feb. 18th 2020 5:51 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn 60W LED Light Bulbs for $16.99 Prime shipped when the code GRBSDCOR is used at checkout. While this multi-pack regularly goes for $25, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for it. While these bulbs offer a 60W equivalent output, they pack a feature that’s quite unique. Thanks to built-in photocells, Govee’s LED bulbs will turn on at sunset and off when the sun comes up. This means you can leave the switch always on, while the bulbs will only turn themselves on when it gets dark outside. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted a 4-pack of Govee RGB LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code AC27Q6GI. This is down from its regular rate of $15 and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While these don’t turn on and off when it gets dark/light, they do offer RGB coloring which can be useful if you’re wanting to bump up the party mood. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, this 4-pack of LED bulbs can be yours for just $9 Prime shipped if you’re after something a bit more budget-friendly and brighter.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Energy Saving: Built-in photosensitive elements, 10W dusk to dawn BR30 LED bulb automatic sensor control. Save 80% of energy than traditional bulbs. It automatically switches On at dusk and OFF at dawn. Replace a 60W traditional light bulb by a 10W LED. Turn off > 45Lux, turn on <15Lux.

