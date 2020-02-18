Hautelook Designer Sunglass Sale takes up to 60% off Tom Ford, GUCCI, more

Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off Tom Ford, GUCCI, Prada, Dior, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A popular and stylish option for this spring is the Prada Cat Eye Sunglasses that are marked down to $120, and originally was priced at $352. This style is available in four color options and it has 100% UV protection. It also has a logo on the side of the frames and on the lens that add a pop of flair and the cat-eye design is flattering on many face shapes. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale below and check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

