Save $100 and score the Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at an Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $599.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Down from $700, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. Armed with support for the latest Wi-Fi standard, this mesh Velop system includes two routers and can blanket up to 6,000-square feet with 802.11ax coverage. You’re looking at up to 5300Mb/s network speeds, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup. Over 100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

