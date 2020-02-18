Martin’s beginner/travel X1AE Acoustic-Electric Guitar is $240 off today, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the Martin Special X1AE Style Acoustic-Electric Guitar for $359.99 shipped. Regularly $600, like it still fetches at Amazon, this model is currently on sale at Guitar Center for $500 and is now at the lowest price we can find. You’re saving up to $240 with today’s deal. The Martin X-Series is a great option for practice guitars, travel or those getting started for the first time. It features a solid spruce top with a customized rosette as well as a back and sides made from forest-friendly HPL — a material that is much more resistant to warping and cracking while on-the-road/in less than ideal conditions. This model also features a Fishman pickup so you can plug it in as well as play it acoustically. Rated 4+ stars. More details and guitar deals below.

While there are starter instruments out there for less, like this Fender Squier bundle, Martin brings nearly 140-years of experience making professional instruments to the beginner space with its X-series. Needless to say, this is one practice/starter instrument deal that’s worth a closer look. Gator makes a hardshell case specifically for this Martin that sells for $90, but you will likely be just fine with an off-brand $20 gig bag in most travel situations.

But this is just the start of our live guitar deals. We have a massive list of discounted models from Fender, Gretsch, Martin, Ibanez, and others starting from $110 right here.

Martin Special X1AE Style Acoustic-Electric Guitar:

With the X Series Custom X1-000E Martin combines over 180 years of old-world craftsmanship with new technologies for an acoustic-electric guitar that’ll bring you pleasure for years. This balanced auditorium-sized guitar features a solid spruce top, with a customized rosette, and a back and sides made from durable, forest-friendly HPL material. The strong Stratabond neck and robust Richlight fingerboard are combined to deliver a fast, even playability all across the neck.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!