Microplane’s highly-rated Zester/Grater hits Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. $13)

- Feb. 18th 2020 11:39 am ET

Reg. $13 $8.50
Amazon is now offering the Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater (46220) $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for free no rush shipping during checkout to drop the total down to $8.43. Matched at Walmart with free store pickup. Regularly $13, we have seen it go as low as $11 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to grate citrus fruits for zest or to “create pillowy mounds of parmesan cheese,” it can also be used on spices and even chillies. Features include an ergonomic TPE soft grip handle, non-scratch end pieces, and 18/8 stainless steel micro plane blades. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is about as affordable as it gets when it comes to a zester/grater with a name you recognize and solid ratings. However there some options out there for slightly less that might be worth a shot for you if you’re looking for something even more affordable. The Cucisina Zester/Grater carries a 4+ star ratings from 170 Amazon customers and sells for $7.50 Prime shipped. This option is also stainless steel and will work in much the same way as our lead deal, it’s just not quite as well-known and doesn’t carry as impressive reviews. 

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more deals on kitchenware, indoor gardens, tools and Amazon’s Gold Box Brita sale with deals from $14.

Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater:

  • Zester grater
  • 18/8 stainless steel Micro plane blades
  • Ergonomic TPE soft grip handle
  • Non-scratch end pieces
  • Dishwasher safe/hand wash cover

