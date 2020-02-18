Ralph Lauren cuts extra 40% off sale styles with jeans, outerwear, more

- Feb. 18th 2020 11:01 am ET

0

Easily update your wardrobe during the Ralph Lauren Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Jersey Half-Zip Pullover can be worn year-round and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover is currently on sale for just $50, which is $40 off the original price. This style will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, slacks and more. It comes in several color options and has a fashionable chest logo. Finish the look with the Sullivan Slim Stretch Jeans that are also on sale for just $36. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

