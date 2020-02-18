Best Buy has a Raspberry Pi 4 starter bundle down to just $55, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a bundle with the Raspberry Pi 4 2GB and CanaKit Case for $54.99 shipped when you add both items to your cart via this landing page. Normally, you’d pay $60 for this Raspberry Pi kit and an additional $10 for the case, saving you $15 today. Raspberry Pi 4 is perfect for running a home server, adding wireless features to your printer, or even creating your own AirPlay speaker. This kit includes the Raspberry Pi 4 itself along with a CanaKit power supply to keep things running. Plus, the included case will ensure that your new microcomputer is safe and protected from the elements. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

This Raspberry Pi doesn’t come with any type of storage, so might we make a recommendation here? This pre-loaded microSD card is perfect for the Raspberry Pi as it comes with NOOBS already on it, which is what your Pi will run off of. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and makes starting up with a Pi super simple.

Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. It offers ground-breaking increases in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory, and connectivity compared to the prior-generation Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, while retaining backwards compatibility and similar power consumption. For the end user, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B provides desktop performance comparable to entry-level x86 PC systems

