Following yesterday’s Wolverine sale, ComiXology is back to dish out some discounts on Green Lantern graphic novels and single issues priced from under $1. A great way to dive into all the action is by picking up Green Lantern: A Celebration of 75 Years for $9.99. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 67% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 412-page graphic novel features “stories from all of Earth’s Green Lanterns-from the wartime avenger Alan Scott to brash Guy Gardner” and additional action from the DC universe. Head below for additional top picks from the sale, as well as even more deals including Vinland Saga.

Other notable deals include:

ComiXology’s discounts don’t end there, as we’re also seeing some enticing offers on select manga. One standout here is on Vinland Saga Volume 1 at $11.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen. Vinland Saga took the world by storm in 2019, entering as one of the most acclaimed manga adaptations of the year. If you watched the series and can’t wait for season two, then diving into the source material is a great way to hold you over. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Green Lantern: A Celebration of 75 Years synopsis:

Bringing together stories from more than seven decades of comics, GREEN LANTERN: A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS features stories from all of Earth’s Green Lanterns-from the wartime avenger Alan Scott to brash Guy Gardner, from solemn John Stewart to young, cool Kyle. And, of course, read the rise, fall and redemption of the greatest Green Lantern of them all, Hal Jordan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!