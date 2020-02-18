Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is perfect for on-the-go work: $700 (Reg. $899)

- Feb. 18th 2020 3:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/128GB for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $899 list price, Microsoft offers it for $810 right now and this is within $9 of its all-time low at Amazon. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 has Intel’s latest 10th generation Core processors, providing ample power while on-the-go. This tablet includes a 12.3-inch display that is compatible with the Surface Pen, making it a great tool for designers and photographers. Plus, when you add a Type Cover to your Surface Pro 7, it transforms into an ultra-portable laptop with a chicklet-designed keyboard and glass trackpad. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of Windows, or just want something a little lower-cost, then we recommend opting for a Chromebook. This 11.6-inch model from Samsung is available for right at $100in renewed condition, which is far below today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that Chromebooks won’t run full Windows apps, and you’ll be limited to whatever runs inside of the Chrome web browser.

However, if you’re in the market for a tablet, then we have the solution for you. The 10.2-inch iPad 128GB is available on Amazon for $330, which is a killer deal. Apple arguably makes the best tablet on the market, so it’s an obvious choice if a full desktop operating system isn’t a requirement for you.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer. Wireless : Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible. Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

