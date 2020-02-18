Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Waterproof Speaker $26 (22% off), more

- Feb. 18th 2020 10:38 am ET

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its XSound Go Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $26.39 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code WQLIGN48 at checkout. Usually selling for $33, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and comes within $3 of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. This IPX7-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker features up to 24-hours of battery life per charge, a built-in microphone for taking calls, and more. Even though you won’t get much pool-side use out of the waterproof speaker until the summer, this is still a great option for rocking out in the shower, or really anywhere weather-resistance might come in handy. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro and X/S Max cases hit all-time lows from $20
  • Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ARNP4IWF 
  • iClever 61W GaN PD 3.0 USB C Wall Charger: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 20GANGAN
  • Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds Neighborhood Collection drop to $80 (Reg. $100)
  • Aukey 3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code S3EJBGL4
  • Vansky Gooseneck Car Mount: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • RAVPower delivers 100W and USB-C on its travel power pack, all-time low at $110
  • Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $21 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ code SEHCIJC6     

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 61W GaN USB-C Charger: $24 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code CVNN5LQH and on-page coupon
  • VTIN R7 Bluetooth Speaker: $40 (Reg. $70) | Amazon 
    • w/ code VNBH384A
  • mophie Juice Pack Air iPhone XS Case: $64 (Reg. $96) | Amazon 
  • ecobee’s Switch+ HomeKit Light Switch has Alexa built-in at $38 (Save 20%)
  • Aukey 24W Dual-Port USB Car Charger: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • OtterBox Defender Galaxy Note10+: $47 (Reg. $60) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

The Tribit XSound Go keeps on kicking, even when wet. Waterproof means you can listen effortlessly in any environment, perfect for shower, by the pool or beach, even playing in the rain. No matter where the music needs to be, Tribit XSound Go waterproof speaker is suited up and ready.

With crystal highs, crisp mids and rich bass, XSound Go creates an immersive listening experience unlike any other. State of the art bass radiators and dual 6W power drivers deliver shocking sound without distortion even at maximum volume.

