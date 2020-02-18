Always have a sharp blade with this Trizor Knife Sharpener at $80 (Reg. $110)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener $79.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for around $110 at Amazon, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve never used a freshly-sharpened knife, you have no idea what you’re missing. There’s nothing like it, as it cuts through whatever you’re preparing super smooth. This sharpener is designed to have three stages, which gives you the perfect knife edge. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

Save some cash in the kitchen by opting for the PriorityChef Knife Sharpener. It’s only $15 Prime shipped at Amazon, and it’ll still make sure your blades are super sharp. While you’ll find a bit more manual labor here, it still produces a great outcome in the end. And, since it’s only two stages, not three, it won’t be quite as precise. However, at $15 instead of $80, these are just some trade-offs you’ll have to make.

For those looking for a lower-cost solution designed to be used on smaller blades like pocket knives, we have the solution for you. I’ve personally used the Lansky BladeMedic and have been super happy with it. It’s small, portable, and is easy to use. Plus, there’s a method here to sharpen serrated blades, which isn’t the simplest thing to do with other tools.

Chef’sChoice 15 Trizor XV Electric Knife Sharpener

Ideal for converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges. The 15 Trizor XV combines the strength and durability of the Trizor edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 15-degree XV technology. Time Required to sharpen is approximately 1 minute for first time sharpening and resharpening is approximately 10 seconds

