Save $40 on CyberPower’s 650VA 6-Outlet UPS at an Amazon low of $65

Amazon currently offers the CyberPower RT650 650VA 6-Outlet UPS for $64.95 shipped. Down from $105, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting 6-outlets, this UPS provides 650VA of power to help keep your Wi-Fi running during outages and more. It has a slim design for fitting into more compact setups and you’ll be able to connect this UPS to a Mac or other computer to take advantage of auto-shutoff features. Comes backed by a 5-year warranty, as well. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 500VA UPS instead. At $55, you’re still getting 8-outlets but with 24% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this is an ideal budget-conscious purchase. Or you can save even more by opting for the 400VA model at $37.

CyberPower 650VA 6-Outlet UPS features:

A mini-tower UPS with standby topology, the CyberPower Standby RT650 provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection where space is limited. This UPS provides reliable power protection and battery backup at register counters, under desks, kiosks, ATMs, and in gaming units.

