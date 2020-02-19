Step up your stream with Blue Yeti Blackout Mic + Fallout 76: $80 (Reg. $105+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Microphone with Fallout 76 for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, you’ll find a similar bundle with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Amazon for over $105. If you’re looking to get into streaming on Twitch or YouTube Gaming, then having a crystal clear microphone is an absolute must. The Blue Yeti is a fantastic microphone that just requires a USB port to function. It offers multiple pickup patterns, an adjustable gain, and killer quality. Plus, you’ll score Fallout 76 with your purchase, which you can learn more about in our coverage here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For something a little more low-profile, we have a solution for you. Blue’s Snowball iCE USB Microphone is available for right around $40 shipped at Amazon. While it doesn’t have the same pickup patterns or as high of recording quality that today’s lead deal does, it’s around 50% less, leaving you with more cash to pick up more streaming gear with.

Does your setup lack a dedicated webcam? Well, AUKEY’s 2K USB Camera is available for just $26 shipped right now, which is a killer deal for upgrading your streaming setup.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

The people from Blue have designed a great package here in the Yeti USB Bundle with Assassin’s Creed Origins. First you get the Yeti microphone, styled in cool grey, with all the benefits befitting of a USB microphone designed for twitch streams.

