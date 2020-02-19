Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Multi-Cooker now available from $47.50 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Target is now offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (PC600-V1) for $49.99 shipped or $47.49 for RedCard holders. This model is also available for $50 as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model starts at $64 from third-party Amazon sellers and is currently on sale for $62 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention (or slightly below with RedCard) and the lowest total we can find. This 6-quart model features four 1-touch settings including pressure cook, slow cook, and sauté or steam, along with eight meal presets for everything from “multigrain breads to homemade yogurt.” Other features include an airtight locking lid for safety and a dishwasher-safe, nonstick cooking pot. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the comparable 6-quart Instant Pot sells for $79 at Amazon right now. While today’s lead deal doesn’t have quite as many preset meal functions as the Instant Pot options, it will save you some cash and provide a similar experience. But for something even more affordable, consider this sleek black Crock-Pot Oval Slow Cooker at $33.50 on Amazon. It is even larger at 8-quarts and you’ll still get a nice 1-pot meal solution for the whole family.

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yoghurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

