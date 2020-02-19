Put this Cross Newbury Pen and Stylus combo in your pocket for $9 (Reg. $20)

Feb. 19th 2020

Focus is now offering the Cross FranklinCovey Newbury Ballpoint Pen and Stylus for $8.95 shipped using code BDCROSS at checkout. Regularly $20, this is a straight 55% price drop and the best we can find. While you will find a similar pen/stylus in basic retail packaging for around $10 or $11 at Amazon, Focus ships today’s deal in a nice gift/storage box. The classic-style ballpoint pen doubles as a touch-screen stylus for your iPad and other tablets on the other end. Along with the gift-like box, it comes with black ink and a convenient pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re not the type to appreciate a classy pen/stylus combo like this, there’s no sense spending the cash on it. You can almost grab a 144-pack of BIC pens on Amazon for this much. Although this Zebra Ballpoint Stainless Steel Retractable Pen for $4 Prime shipped will provide a similar experience to the Cross for less. Not to mention the 2-pack of basic hybrid Pilot G2 stylus pens at under $7 Prime shipped.

Cross Franklin Covey Newbury Ballpoint Pen and Stylus:

Cross FranklinCovey Newbury Ballpoint Pen and Stylus (Chrome) –  The Cross FranklinCovey Newbury Ballpoint Pen and Stylus is a classic dual function ball pen with a touch-screen stylus top. This convenient writing instrument lets you jot notes on paper or navigate on your smart phone or tablet with ease. Boxed in gift-ready packaging. 

