eufy’s Smart Light Switch drops to $18 from $30, more on sale

eufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Light Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it for around $20. eufy’s affordable smart light switch brings Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to your home. Plus you can leverage the smartphone app to create schedules, using automation to save on energy and automate your home’s lighting. Best of all? No hub is required, making setup a breeze in the same way as a traditional light switch. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As noted in yesterday’s Green Deals over on Electrek, you can grab a two-pack of eufy smart plugs for $25.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $40 for this bundle. A single plug often goes on sale for $15. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll find even more energy-saving deals in our daily Green Deals roundup. Notable price drops on everything from electric outdoor tools, LED light bulbs, and more.

eufy Smart Light Switch features:

MULTI-PURPOSE LIGHTING: Three modes – Schedule, Timer, and Away – provide customized illumination for any situation.

VOICE CONTROLLED: Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant means turning on the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa and Google Assistant devices sold separately.)

ACCESS FROM ANYWHERE: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the EufyHome app.(2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!