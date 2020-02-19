eufy’s Smart Light Switch drops to $18 from $30, more on sale

- Feb. 19th 2020 10:40 am ET

0

eufyHome via Amazon offers its Smart Light Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it for around $20. eufy’s affordable smart light switch brings Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to your home. Plus you can leverage the smartphone app to create schedules, using automation to save on energy and automate your home’s lighting. Best of all? No hub is required, making setup a breeze in the same way as a traditional light switch. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As noted in yesterday’s Green Deals over on Electrek, you can grab a two-pack of eufy smart plugs for $25.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $40 for this bundle. A single plug often goes on sale for $15. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll find even more energy-saving deals in our daily Green Deals roundup. Notable price drops on everything from electric outdoor tools, LED light bulbs, and more.

eufy Smart Light Switch features:

  • MULTI-PURPOSE LIGHTING: Three modes – Schedule, Timer, and Away – provide customized illumination for any situation.
  • VOICE CONTROLLED: Compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant means turning on the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa and Google Assistant devices sold separately.)
  • ACCESS FROM ANYWHERE: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the EufyHome app.(2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only.)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Eufy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp