Up your home theater game with this fully articulating wall mount for just $21

- Feb. 19th 2020 4:49 pm ET

0

topstone (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Everstone TV Wall Mount for $21.06 Prime shipped with the code E57DKWL6 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $33, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. There’s nothing like a wall-mounted TV to spruce up your home theater. I love the look of a TV once it’s up on the wall, and this mount supports screens ranging from 26- to 60-inches. Plus, it’s fully articulating so you can easily aim your display whenever you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already have your TV wall-mounted, then further clean up your home theater with this shelf. It mounts to the wall just like today’s lead deal and gives you a flat surface to place your game consoles, DVR, and more on. At $17 Prime shipped, it’s a great alternative to picking up a wall mount.

Ditch today’s articulating design to save even more. This wall mount works on 26- to 55-inch televisions and runs you just $14 Prime shipped. Keep in mind that it won’t let you aim the screen anywhere, just up or down.

Everstone TV Wall Mount features:

  • Heavy-Duty Dual arms articulating TV wall mount could hold up to 88 lbs
  • This wall bracket could be set up on studs between 8”-16” and concrete wall
  • Full motion TV wall mount makes a more comfortable TV watching: tilts TV up 3° and down 15°, swivels TV left or right 180°. Extends up to 14″ and retract back to 2.65″ from the wall, ±3° level adjustment.

