Gold Box game/toy sale from $5: Play-Doh, Nerf, Disney, Hasbro, more (30% off)

- Feb. 19th 2020 9:04 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $5
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Play-Doh, Hasbro games, and much more. As usual, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Featuring a series of classic board games and some more modern kids’ toys, you’re also looking 4+ star ratings on just about all of the products in today’s sale. We are tracking some amazing deals to spice up board game night as well as a series of kids’ playsets from Play-Doh, Nerf, Disney, Barbie, and much more. Prices in today’s sale are starting from $5 and you’ll find all of the most notable deals curated for you down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box toy sale right here. But you’ll also want to swing by our previous LEGO roundup for building kits starting from $8 or go high-tech and score Sphero’s all-terrain RVR coding kit at $40 off.

Play-Doh 24-pack  Compound:

  • 24 PACK: Case of Colors has plenty of non toxic Play Doh modeling compound for the whole family to shape and create
  • RAINBOW ASSORTMENT: It’s a rainbow assortment of Play Doh modeling compound colors that lets you create just about anything you can imagine
  • PRESS, SMOOSH, ROLL, SHAPE, SQUISH, and SQUEEZE: With Play Doh modeling compound, the only limit is your imagination

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hasbro Play-Doh

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard