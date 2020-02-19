Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint: Gibraltar kit for $52.48 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $7 and marks a new all-time low. Assembled out of the 730 includes bricks, this set stacks up to an over 14-inch Overwatch rocket complete with a launch tower and landing pad. There’s of course a cast of Overwatch heroes included here, with Mercy, Pharah, and Reaper minifigures alongside an exclusive Winston BigFig. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Hit the jump for more LEGO deals from $9.

For the Overwatch fan, the iconic Overwatch rocket and launch tower from one of the action game’s most popular maps with LEGO Overwatch Watchpoint Gibraltar 75975 toy rocket! Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this building set features an Overwatch rocket model that splits into 2 separate rockets and 3 Overwatch minifigure characters, including Pharah with her Rocket Launcher, Mercy with her Caduceus Staff and Blaster, Reaper with his twin Hellfire Shotguns, and a Winston big figure with his Tesla Cannon.

