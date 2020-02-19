Marshall’s Alexa Wi-Fi Speaker is now $190 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $240+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Marshall Acton II Wireless Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker for $189.99 shipped. Originally $300, it sells for closer to $245 at Amazon these days and is currently on sale for $259 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and up to $110 in savings. Unlike the basic portable Marshall speakers, this model has Alexa built-in so you can control the device with your voice. Along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RCA, and 3.5mm I/O, you can also connect multiple Alexa-enabled Marshall speakers together for a whole-home setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, if the Alexa-equipped, whole-home audio solution above is overkill for your needs, a simple portable model will likely suffice. You can score the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 with 25-hours of playback per charge, just don’t expect to get the fully connected system provided by the Acton II above.

Still too much for your casual listening needs? You can score the Tribit XSound Waterproof Speaker for just $26 (22% off).

On the higher-end side of things, Adorama has Sonos Move with AirPlay 2 and a $60 gift card right now for $399.

Marshall Acton II Wi-Fi Multi-Room Smart Speaker:

Control your music without lifting a finger -Now you can play and control your music hands-free with Alexa.

Endless ways to listen – Consider This speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Access to all the world’s music has never been easier, just Ask Alexa. Connect with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RCA or the 3. 5mm input.

Let Alexa do the heavy lifting -Just like a roadie, Alexa is there to help carry the weight while you’re busy doing other things.

Control your smart home -Control Alexa-enabled smart home devices with Acton II Voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!