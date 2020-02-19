Amazon is offering resistance band sets + more fitness gear from $7 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Biofreeze and Theraband health and fitness products. You can grab the 3-piece TheraBand Resistance Band Set for $8.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $11 and $15, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Designed for resistance training and rehabilitation, these bands are made of “natural rubber latex.” Measuring out at 5-feet long by 5-inches wide, this set includes three bands of varying resistance: Yellow 3 to 4.3-pounds, Red 3.7 to 5.5-pounds, and Green 4.6 to 6.7-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

The 3-piece set is about as affordable as it gets when it comes to comparable resistance band options, but you could opt for a smaller set if you don’t need three. The 2-piece TheraBand Resistance Band Set is currently on sale for just over $7 and carries similarly solid ratings.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Biofreeze and Theraband Gold Box sale for additional deals from just over $8 Prime shipped right here.

TheraBand Resistance Band Set:

A superior band product for resistance training and rehabilitation, provides both positive and negative force on muscles and joints, stretches tones and conditions all major muscle groups

Simple & easy to use product for upper & lower body exercises that can be performed anywhere, is ideal for conditioning & rehabbing muscles

Color-coded Progressive Resistance system allows users to recognize improvement as it happens, as you grow stronger you can move up to the next color

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!