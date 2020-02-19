Amazon is offering resistance band sets + more fitness gear from $7 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Biofreeze and Theraband health and fitness products. You can grab the 3-piece TheraBand Resistance Band Set for $8.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $11 and $15, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Designed for resistance training and rehabilitation, these bands are made of “natural rubber latex.” Measuring out at 5-feet long by 5-inches wide, this set includes three bands of varying resistance: Yellow 3 to 4.3-pounds, Red 3.7 to 5.5-pounds, and Green 4.6 to 6.7-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

The 3-piece set is about as affordable as it gets when it comes to comparable resistance band options, but you could opt for a smaller set if you don’t need three. The 2-piece TheraBand Resistance Band Set is currently on sale for just over $7 and carries similarly solid ratings.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Biofreeze and Theraband Gold Box sale for additional deals from just over $8 Prime shipped right here.

TheraBand Resistance Band Set:

  • A superior band product for resistance training and rehabilitation, provides both positive and negative force on muscles and joints, stretches tones and conditions all major muscle groups
  • Simple & easy to use product for upper & lower body exercises that can be performed anywhere, is ideal for conditioning & rehabbing muscles
  • Color-coded Progressive Resistance system allows users to recognize improvement as it happens, as you grow stronger you can move up to the next color

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
