An all-time low awaits on Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar at $178 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 2.1-Channel HW-R550 Bluetooth Sound Bar (2019 Edition) for $177.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $230, that’s good for at least a 23% discount, and matches the all-time low set back in November. Samsung’s sound bar is headlined by a Smart Sound Mode that automatically analyzes content and optimizes the settings to give you the best audio. It pairs with a wireless subwoofer for added bass and includes an HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Nearly 1,200 customers have left. a 4.4/5 star rating.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar.

Now if it’s a new TV you’re after, then be sure to have a look at Sharp’s budget-friendly 55-inch 4K model. Equipped with Roku smart functionality, it’ll currently set you back just $290.

Samsung HW-R550 Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Play songs on a powerful system with this Samsung charcoal black soundbar. A wireless subwoofer provides deep sub-20Hz sounds for a more convincing listening experience, while three special sound modes enhance sounds in different scenarios. Integrated crosstalk cancellation allows this Samsung charcoal black soundbar to separate stereo signals effectively, cleaning up audio intended for headphones.

