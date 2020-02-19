Amazon shaves $100 off Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, now $300

Amazon is offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re looking for an upgrade to hold you over until next-generation consoles debut, PlayStation 4 Pro is a solid choice. It sports 4K/HDR output, increased frame rates, and better graphics across a wide variety of games. Best of all, this upgrade is automatic, so games that you may have already played will just look better. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you own a pair of AirPods or other wireless headphones, do yourself a favor and pick up an Avantree Leaf for $30. This USB dongle allows you to seamlessly pair and treat your favorite wireless headset as if it was wired. I bought one of these several months ago and have had zero regrets.

For those moments when you can’t park in front of a TV, Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey are solid iOS games. They are currently on sale for $1 each, offering up 80% in savings.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console features:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power : Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

