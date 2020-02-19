Amazon shaves $100 off Sony PlayStation 4 Pro, now $300

- Feb. 19th 2020 11:34 am ET

$300
0

Amazon is offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re looking for an upgrade to hold you over until next-generation consoles debut, PlayStation 4 Pro is a solid choice. It sports 4K/HDR output, increased frame rates, and better graphics across a wide variety of games. Best of all, this upgrade is automatic, so games that you may have already played will just look better. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you own a pair of AirPods or other wireless headphones, do yourself a favor and pick up an Avantree Leaf for $30. This USB dongle allows you to seamlessly pair and treat your favorite wireless headset as if it was wired. I bought one of these several months ago and have had zero regrets.

For those moments when you can’t park in front of a TV, Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey are solid iOS games. They are currently on sale for $1 each, offering up 80% in savings.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console features:

  • Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
  • 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
  • More HD Power : Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
  • HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Sony

Sony
playstation

About the Author