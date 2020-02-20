Buy a $100 Netflix gift card and score a $10 Best Buy credit in the process

Best Buy is now offering $100 Netflix gift cards with a free $10 credit attached. Simply add the $100 Netflix card to your cart (digital or physical) and a $10 Best Buy gift card will automatically be added to your order. Shipping is free on both the physical and digital option here. These gift cards are a great way to extend your current Netflix subscription at a discount. Considering you’re more than likely to be paying out to Netflix every month anyway, you might as well score a free $10 Best Buy credit and put the $100 against your monthly bill while you’re at it. Whether it’s for yourself or being used as a gift, this is a great opportunity to score some free credit on money you were going to spend anyway. More details below.

Along with your extended Netflix subscription, you might want to take a look at our recent TV deals. Samsung’s massive 82-inch 4K HDR Smart TV is down at $1,650 (Reg. $2,000) and you’ll find even more right here.

And while we are talking gift cards, Sams’ Club is offering an additional $300 in credit with iPhone X/S/Max and Galaxy S9/10/+ purchases. You can also score Sonos Move on sale with a $60 gift card right now.

Netflix gift cards:

With streaming movies, television, and original programming, Netflix has something for everyone. Netflix members can watch their favorite entertainment right at home and on any device they want, with no commercials. Ever. Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!