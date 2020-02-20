Buy a $100 Netflix gift card and score a $10 Best Buy credit in the process

- Feb. 20th 2020 11:25 am ET

Best Buy is now offering $100 Netflix gift cards with a free $10 credit attached. Simply add the $100 Netflix card to your cart (digital or physical) and a $10 Best Buy gift card will automatically be added to your order. Shipping is free on both the physical and digital option here. These gift cards are a great way to extend your current Netflix subscription at a discount. Considering you’re more than likely to be paying out to Netflix every month anyway, you might as well score a free $10 Best Buy credit and put the $100 against your monthly bill while you’re at it. Whether it’s for yourself or being used as a gift, this is a great opportunity to score some free credit on money you were going to spend anyway. More details below.

Netflix gift cards:

With streaming movies, television, and original programming, Netflix has something for everyone. Netflix members can watch their favorite entertainment right at home and on any device they want, with no commercials. Ever. Valid only towards the Netflix streaming service (and, in the US only, DVD service) in countries where the service is offered in US dollars. Entire value credited to your Netflix account upon redemption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

