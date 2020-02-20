Bring home 6-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker today for $30 (Reg. $60)

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, this model fetches closer to $55 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also matching our previous mention. A drastically more affordable alternative to those popular Instant Pot machines, this multi-function pressure cooker features a series of meal presets including fish, quinoa, cake, rice, soup, meat, and more for simple 1-touch dinners. Along with the 6-quart capacity, it features a dishwasher-safe pot, a built-in timer, non-slip feet, cool-touch handles, and overheat protection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, comparable Instant Pot models start at around $79. But all things considered here, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any multi-cooker with a 6-quart capacity for $30. The mini 3-quart Instant Pot, for example, sells for $60 at Amazon. Although you could opt for on of those slow cookers to meet your 1-pot meal needs, just don’t expect to get all the fancy cooking modes.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for more deals on kitchenware, home lighting, DIY tools, furniture and dog beds, among many other things. And make sure you’re ready for when the weather warms up with our roundup of the best spring wreaths to brighten up your front porch from $30.

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times. Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!