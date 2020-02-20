Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Converse Boots Sale, Oakley, The North Face, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Converse Boot Flash Sale offers 50% off select styles from just $35
- Neiman Marcus Last Call takes extra 35% off Callaway, Cole Haan, UGG, more
- Oakley’s offering up to 50% off snow goggles, apparel, accessories, more from $30
- Under Armour’s Boxer Briefs are down to $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
- The North Face End of Winter Sale takes 40% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Tommy Hilfiger offers extra 30% off sale items: Jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, more
- Score a new leather messenger or weekender bag from $49 today (Up to 46% off)
- DSW’s taking up to $60 off Cole Haan, adidas, Sperry, Timberland, more
- Men’s Wearhouse offers extra 30-50% off clearance: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more
- Banana Republic is offering an extra 50% off sale styles, no code needed
Home Goods and more |
- eufy wireless home security systems now 30% off at Amazon, deals from $166.50
- Amazon 1-day dog bed/blanket sale up to 25% off with deals from $13
- Bring home 6-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker today for $30 (Reg. $60)
- This Intex Queen Airbed features a built-in pump, now $37 at Amazon (Save 25%)
- An $80 discount graces AmazonBasics’ standing desk converter at a low of $130
