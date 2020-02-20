Coleman’s dome tent set up in under 10-minutes + sleeps six: $95 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent with Screen Room for $95.13 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $120 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re planning on going camping at all this spring, then be sure to prepare early. This tent can sleep a total of six people and even has a screened-in room for enjoying the great outdoors, without having to battle bugs and spiders. Plus, the “fast pitch” design sets up in under 10-minutes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this light/fan combo. It runs off batteries and provides both illumination and cooling. If it gets hot out there, you’ll be loving the fact that you can easily cool off. Plus, the built-in hanger makes it super simple to use, especially at $18 Prime shipped.

While you’re at it, we also spotted a deal on an Intex queen air mattress. This sale brings it down to $37 shipped at Amazon, and the built-in pump makes inflation super easy.

Coleman Dome Tent features:

6-person dome tent features a separate screen room for insect-free lounging and extra sleeping space

Fast Pitch tent design sets up in about 7 minutes

WeatherTec system and rainfly keep tent interior dry and comfortable

Durable Polyguard fabric and strong frame designed to last season after season

Measures 10 x 9 feet with 10- x 5-foot screen room; accommodates 2 queen-sized airbeds

