Coleman’s dome tent set up in under 10-minutes + sleeps six: $95 (Reg. $120+)

- Feb. 20th 2020 5:35 pm ET

Get this deal
$120+ $95
0

Amazon is offering the Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent with Screen Room for $95.13 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $120 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re planning on going camping at all this spring, then be sure to prepare early. This tent can sleep a total of six people and even has a screened-in room for enjoying the great outdoors, without having to battle bugs and spiders. Plus, the “fast pitch” design sets up in under 10-minutes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this light/fan combo. It runs off batteries and provides both illumination and cooling. If it gets hot out there, you’ll be loving the fact that you can easily cool off. Plus, the built-in hanger makes it super simple to use, especially at $18 Prime shipped.

While you’re at it, we also spotted a deal on an Intex queen air mattress. This sale brings it down to $37 shipped at Amazon, and the built-in pump makes inflation super easy.

Coleman Dome Tent features:

  • 6-person dome tent features a separate screen room for insect-free lounging and extra sleeping space
  • Fast Pitch tent design sets up in about 7 minutes
  • WeatherTec system and rainfly keep tent interior dry and comfortable
  • Durable Polyguard fabric and strong frame designed to last season after season
  • Measures 10 x 9 feet with 10- x 5-foot screen room; accommodates 2 queen-sized airbeds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120+ $95
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Coleman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide