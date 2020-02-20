DSW’s taking up to $60 off Cole Haan, adidas, Sperry, Timberland, more

The DSW Flash Sale takes $10 off orders of $49, $20 off purchases of $99, and $60 off totals of $199 with code LEVELUP at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Cole Haan, adidas, Sperry, Steve Madden, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Nathan Cap Toe Boots that are on sale for $85. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $250. If you’re looking to elevate a look, this style of boot is a great option. Its classic design can be worn for years to come and will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike. It also has a cushioned footbed for added comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from DSW and be sure to check our our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

