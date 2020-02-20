Gigabyte’s AERO 15 has an OLED display + Thunderbolt 3, more: $1,339 (20% off)

Newegg is offering the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $1,339 shipped. Normally going for $1,699 at Amazon before selling out there, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This laptop sets itself apart from other models by offering a 4K OLED display, which is perfect for graphic designers, photographers, and videographers. Plus, the built-in NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card makes this a great choice for gamers, as well. Is the GTX 1660 Ti not powerful enough for you? Well, the Thunderbolt 3 port allows you to hook up higher-end cards through an eGPU, giving you the ability to add a more powerful GPU should the need arise.. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For those on a tighter budget, check out the Asus TUF Gaming Laptop. It’s available for $650, packs a Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Plus, the GTX 1650 is great for those just starting out with PC gaming. There’s no 4K OLED display here, however, as you’ll get a 1080p 120Hz screen.

Prefer Chromebooks to Windows laptops? Well, do we have the deal for you. We spotted earlier that the Lenovo Yoga 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is $150 off, dropping it down to $549 right now.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED Gaming Laptop features:

15.6″ 0.11 inch ultra-thin bezel, Samsung UHD 3840×2160 AMOLED display, X-Rite Pantone Certified for color calibration

Intel Core i7-9750H

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

8GB DDR4 2666MHz

M.2 NVMe PCIe 256GB SSD

Intel Thunderbolt 3

