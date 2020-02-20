Home Depot’s tankless water heater sale upgrades your setup from $95

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $95 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR Pro-Plus 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $287.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked since last summer. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers. More deals below.

Those in need of less power will want to consider the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $98.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tankless water heaters and accessories.

ATMOR ThermoPro features:

Easy to use digital temperature control in 1-degree increments

Requires three 30amp single-phase DP breakers, 3 x 8 AWG wires, 240V. 75amp total connected load

Specially equipped to heat incoming water as low as 37 degrees at 1.9 gpm

Warranty: 7 years against leakage and 2 years parts

High quality stainless steel interior components

