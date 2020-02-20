Under $100 scores a Honeywell 7-day Smart Thermostat (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Honeywell 7-day Color Smart Thermostat for $99.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $150 at Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $126 in the past. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This 7-day smart thermostat offers a bright and colorful display, alongside compatibility with many smart home systems. Alexa and Google Assistant can both be leveraged to control temperatures, create schedules, and more. The free smartphone app takes control to another level, allowing you to change temperatures and manage settings wherever you are. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the color display and go with Honeywell’s streamlined smart thermostat system. It’s down to $68 currently at Amazon, delivering over 30% in savings compared to today’s lead deal. Notable features here include 7-day scheduling, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, plus smartphone control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Honeywell Smart Thermostat features:

Compatible with: Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, Google Home, IFTTT

Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs

Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels

